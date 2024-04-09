Three showrooms gutted in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 8

A massive fire that took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday has reduced three showrooms, including a sweets shop, into ashes, causing an estimated loss in crores of rupees to the owners. Police investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of fire though initial reports suggest that a short-circuit is likely to be the reason.

Yogesh Kumar, a resident living in the vicinity, said around midnight, he woke up after hearing a blast. When he rushed outside, he saw that a massive fire had broken out at Karan Sweets, which engulfed the whole multi-storeyed building. Six employees, who were sleeping on the upper floor, managed to escape, and alerted the owners about the incident.

Eyewitnesses narrated scenes of horror as explosions from gas cylinders exacerbated the fire, rapidly spreading to engulf two neighboring showrooms.

People living nearby rushed to the spot and tried to help the firefighters. Multiple vehicles of fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, which could not be controlled till morning.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal