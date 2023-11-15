Three steal gold bangles worth Rs 4L from shop

Gurugram, November 14
Three persons fled after stealing four gold bangles from a jewellery showroom at Sadar Bazaar here. The market value of the stolen bangles is said to be more than Rs 4 lakh. The police have started investigation with the help of the CCTV footage installed in the showroom.
In a complaint filed by Ritu, a sales girl at PP Jewellers, on November 10, a man and two women “stole four gold bangles of 73.020 grams and fled from the showroom.”
An FIR has been registered against three unidentified persons and the probe is on.
