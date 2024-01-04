Mahendragarh: 3 stone crushers face closure for not complying with norms

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, January 3

The local office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has recommended closure of three stone crushing units in the district as they were found not complying with norms pertaining to green belt and water sprinklers. These units are located in Dholera and Zerpur villages.

Sources said the violation of the rules were noticed when teams of the Department of the HSPCB and Department of Forest carried out inspections at all stone crushing units in the district following the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in this respect.

“As per norms, every stone crusher is bound not only to develop green belt by growing plants in its periphery for protecting the environment from getting polluted but also setup sufficient number of covered sheds with water sprinklers for dust suppression, but the three stone crushers were found not adhering to the norms during the inspections,” said Krishan Yadav, Regional Officer, HSPCB.

Dust poses health risk

He said all stone crushers were issued show-cause notices for the violations but their replies were found unsatisfactory. Since the state authorities of the HSPCB had the power to close down such units hence the recommendation for their closure had been made recently, he added.

“All three stone crushers will be sealed as soon as the closure orders are received. Generally, such orders are issued by the state authorities within 10 days of the recommendations for the same,” Yadav added.

The dust emission from the stone crushing units is one of the big issues in the district and the residents here used to file complaints with the district authorities in this respect.

“The dust emission not only results in loss of crop yield and devastation of vegetation but also poses a serious threat to human health. Several residents of the villages living near such units are suffering from skin and other allergic diseases due to dust emission,” claimed a resident.

Orders to be issued by state authorities

