DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Three stone crushers sealed in Yamunanagar over pollution control violations

Three stone crushers sealed in Yamunanagar over pollution control violations

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An employee of Haryana State Pollution Control Board seals a stone crusher in Yamunanagar district
Advertisement

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar sealed three stone-crushers for allegedly failing to comply with prescribed pollution-control norms in the district recently.

The action followed an inspection conducted by a joint committee comprising officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), HSPCB and the district administration. The inspection was carried out in connection with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) case Sukhdeep Singh V/s HSPCB.

Advertisement

Pardeep Singh, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar said the Committee found several deficiencies in the said units and he issued show-cause notices for closure to those units.

Advertisement

“Our teams have sealed three stone crushers for violating several norms related to pollution control,” he added.

According to the inspection report, the said three stone crushers had not installed adequately designed water sprinklers with suitable nozzles at unloading area of raw material, primary crushers, screener, conveyor belts and sand transfer points.

Advertisement

The units were also found lacking proper enclosures made of GI/MS sheets over and around the crushers. The prescribed enclosures were required to cover the top and at least three sides from ground level. Besides, dry extraction-cum-bag filters followed by cyclones had not been provided for secondary and tertiary crushers and screeners.

The inspection team also pointed out that conveyor belts were not properly covered from node to node with suitable thick sheets. Flexible telescopic chutes extending from discharge points to ground level were also not provided.

Another major deficiency was the absence of wind-breaking walls around the crushers. As per the norms, such walls should be made of GI/MS sheets or bricks and should rise at least three feet above the highest point of the crusher along its periphery.

The report further noted the absence of properly metalled or concrete roads within the premises, including ramps and other ground areas.

The required green belts involving two to three rows of tall trees around the crusher periphery, was also missing. “Besides, those three stone crushers were allegedly found violating other norms also,” said Vibham Nayak, Assistant Environment Engineer.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts