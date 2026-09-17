Three stone crushers sealed in Yamunanagar over pollution control violations

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar sealed three stone-crushers for allegedly failing to comply with prescribed pollution-control norms in the district recently.

The action followed an inspection conducted by a joint committee comprising officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), HSPCB and the district administration. The inspection was carried out in connection with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) case Sukhdeep Singh V/s HSPCB.

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Pardeep Singh, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar said the Committee found several deficiencies in the said units and he issued show-cause notices for closure to those units.

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“Our teams have sealed three stone crushers for violating several norms related to pollution control,” he added.

According to the inspection report, the said three stone crushers had not installed adequately designed water sprinklers with suitable nozzles at unloading area of raw material, primary crushers, screener, conveyor belts and sand transfer points.

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The units were also found lacking proper enclosures made of GI/MS sheets over and around the crushers. The prescribed enclosures were required to cover the top and at least three sides from ground level. Besides, dry extraction-cum-bag filters followed by cyclones had not been provided for secondary and tertiary crushers and screeners.

The inspection team also pointed out that conveyor belts were not properly covered from node to node with suitable thick sheets. Flexible telescopic chutes extending from discharge points to ground level were also not provided.

Another major deficiency was the absence of wind-breaking walls around the crushers. As per the norms, such walls should be made of GI/MS sheets or bricks and should rise at least three feet above the highest point of the crusher along its periphery.

The report further noted the absence of properly metalled or concrete roads within the premises, including ramps and other ground areas.

The required green belts involving two to three rows of tall trees around the crusher periphery, was also missing. “Besides, those three stone crushers were allegedly found violating other norms also,” said Vibham Nayak, Assistant Environment Engineer.