Three SUVs set ablaze, no loss of life reported

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 27

Three SUVs were set ablaze in the parking space of a residential area in Sector 46 in the wee hours today.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 am today. The fire suddenly broke out in the vehicles parked outside house No. 2754 in Sector 46. A fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control. However, three SUVs were destroyed in the fire by then.

Nitish Bhardwaj, fire officer at the Sector 29 fire station, said, “Two fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately. Fire brigade personnel completely extinguished the fire after an effort lasting over 90 minutes. Three vehicles were completely destroyed. However, there was no loss of life reported.”

A senior police official said, “We are trying to find out the cause of the fire with the help of the CCTV footage of the area.”

