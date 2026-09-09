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Home / Haryana / Three Uttar Pradesh pilgrims killed, 23 injured in Bahadurgarh mishap

Three Uttar Pradesh pilgrims killed, 23 injured in Bahadurgarh mishap

Were returning from Gogamedi Dham in Rajasthan after paying obeisance

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:15 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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What was meant to be a journey of faith and devotion turned into a nightmare for a group of pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh when their return trip from Rajasthan ended in tragedy on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Mandothi village in the Bahadurgarh region on Tuesday morning.

Three devotees, including two women, were killed and 23 others, including women and children, were injured after the pickup vehicle carrying them was hit by a truck from behind. The victims were returning to their homes in Sambhal district after paying obeisance at Gogamedi Dham when the accident brought their religious journey to an end.

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The deceased were identified as Longshri, Laltesh and Suman while the injured were undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh and the PGIMS, Rohtak, where condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

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Rajesh, one of the injured, said the pickup was moving at a slow speed when the truck suddenly rammed into it from behind. The impact left the passengers trapped and injured, and cries for help could be heard at the accident spot.

The truck driver fled the spot after the collision. Passersby and police personnel rushed to help the injured and helped pull them out of the mangled pickup. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh for treatment, while those in critical condition were referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

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Longshri and Suman were declared brought dead in Bahadurgarh, while Laltesh succumbed to his injuries at the PGIMS, Rohtak. Later, the damaged pickup was removed from the expressway, allowing traffic movement on the KMP to return to normal.

The police are now investigating the circumstances leading to the crash and recording statements of the injured and other witnesses. Efforts are also underway to trace the truck and its driver.

Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal along with officials on getting information about the mishap reached the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh and enquired about the well-being of the injured devotees.

She sought information from the doctors about the health condition of the injured and directed them to ensure that all injured received immediate and quality medical treatment, with no shortcomings in their care.

The DC instructed the medical officers to provide all necessary medical facilities keeping in view the condition of the injured and to continuously monitor the treatment process.

Varsha also directed Red Cross officials to provide necessary assistance to the injured and their family members. She further asked that women volunteers be deployed to assist and support the injured women and children present at the hospital.

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