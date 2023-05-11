Three vehicle thieves held, five bikes recovered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 10

The Gurugram police arrested three vehicle thieves and recovered five motorcycles and two CNG auto-rickshaws from their possession. According to the police, the arrested accused — Ikhlas, Gulfan and Shahrukh — were arrested on Friday from Naurngpur Chowk. They were taken on a one-day police remand after being produced in a court.