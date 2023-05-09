Three vehicle thieves nabbed in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 8
The Gurugram police have arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles and two CNG autos from their possession.
According to the police, the suspects — Ikhlas, Gulfan and Shahrukh — were arrested on Friday from the Naurngpur chowk. They were taken on a one-day police remand after being produced in a court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...