Three vehicles seized for selling sand illegally

  • Haryana
The Mining Department has seized three vehicles of M/s Shyam and Company, which were allegedly involved in selling sand illegally.



Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 10

The Mining Department has seized three vehicles of M/s Shyam and Company, which were allegedly involved in selling sand illegally. The licence of the company had expired in June.

According to sources, the company had taken a mineral dealers’ licence (MDL) for the sale and purchase of sand. The company had accumulated a huge stock of sand at Mimarpur village. The MDL was issued to the company for five years, the sources said.

As the MDL of the company had expired in June this year, his e-ravana was also stopped by the Mining Department. The sources said the company had a huge stock of sand and it had applied for renewal of licence to sell the stock, but it was not renewed.

Anil Kumar, District Mining Officer, said he received a tip-off that the company was trying to sell the sand illegally, especially during the night. He along with his team raided the company’s site and found that the vehicles were loading sand.

Three vehicles, including a dumper and two poclain machines, have been seized and sent to the police station concerned, he said. Besides these vehicles, the sand stock has also been seized, he added.

The sources said a special team from the headquarters had also raided the company’s site a day before the raid of the district mining officer, but the information about the raid somehow got leaked and no one was found at the site.

