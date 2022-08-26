Three women held for attacking cops

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 25

The Gurugram police arrested three women for attacking a police team at the gate of the New Colony police station today, while a man managed to flee.

The women were family members of an accused, who was nabbed in a fraud case by the police. They attacked the team and tore the uniform of one of the cops, besides threatening to kill them.

The arrested have been identified as Sushmita and Vandani, sisters of the accused, and Kamla, the accused’s mother.

According to the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Karambir, he was investigating a case of fraud registered at the New Colony police station a few days ago.

The police team was in search of the accused, Karan Samdarshi, a native of Tanda village of UP, and at present lived with family in Madanpuri Colony.

“On Wednesday, our team went to the residence of the accused and interrogated him. We found that he was involved in a fraud case. After informing his family, we arrested the accused. We had reached the gate of the police station when his brother Varun, sisters Sushmita and Vandani, and mother Kamla came from behind and thrashed the police team. They also tore the uniform of head constable Satendra,” the SI said.

“Hearing the noise, other policemen came from inside the station. The accused tried to run away, but we nabbed the three women. Arun managed to flee,” he added in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the four family members under Sections 186, 332, 353, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the New Colony police station.

