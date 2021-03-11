Three workers killed in Faridabad factory fire

Faridabad, May 21

Three workers were reportedly killed in a fire incident at a factory here today. The victims, identified as Sunil, Ankit and Satbir, were engaged in manufacturing of batteries inside the factory near Anangpur Dairy area in sector 37 here.

It is reported that the workers hid themselves in a toilet inside the factory after a fire erupted due to a blast at around 11 am today. While all three died due to suffocation, a worker, identified as Pintu, managed to come out as soon as fire engulfed the factory.

Bodies of the deceased were taken out after about two hours, it is reported.

The police has registered a case against the owner of the factory for culpable homicide. Around 20 workers were reportedly employed in the factory. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and the police have launched a probe into the incident.