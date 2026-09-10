DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Three-year-old boy drowns in minor canal at Fatehabad

Three-year-old boy drowns in minor canal at Fatehabad

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A three-year-old boy drowned in a minor canal near Khara Kheri village in Fatehabad district on Wednesday, leaving his family devastated. The deceased was identified as Ivan Bishnoi, son of Angrez Bishnoi. The incident took place near Tibbe Wali Dhani, where the Sarangpur minor flows.

According to family members, Mahendra Bishnoi, a family elder, was heading out of the dhani for some work. While crossing the minor canal using a pole, his grandson Ivan followed him towards the water. Mahendra, however, was unaware that the child was following him.

Advertisement

Later, when the family searched for Ivan at home and could not find him, they enquired from people in the area. Locals said the child had been seen following Mahendra towards the minor. The family then began searching the waterway. After some time, Ivan was found unconscious downstream near a channel leading to the waterworks. The family rushed him to Agroha Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. The news of the child’s death plunged Khara Kheri and nearby areas into grief.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts