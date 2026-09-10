Three-year-old boy drowns in minor canal at Fatehabad

A three-year-old boy drowned in a minor canal near Khara Kheri village in Fatehabad district on Wednesday, leaving his family devastated. The deceased was identified as Ivan Bishnoi, son of Angrez Bishnoi. The incident took place near Tibbe Wali Dhani, where the Sarangpur minor flows.

According to family members, Mahendra Bishnoi, a family elder, was heading out of the dhani for some work. While crossing the minor canal using a pole, his grandson Ivan followed him towards the water. Mahendra, however, was unaware that the child was following him.

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Later, when the family searched for Ivan at home and could not find him, they enquired from people in the area. Locals said the child had been seen following Mahendra towards the minor. The family then began searching the waterway. After some time, Ivan was found unconscious downstream near a channel leading to the waterworks. The family rushed him to Agroha Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. The news of the child’s death plunged Khara Kheri and nearby areas into grief.