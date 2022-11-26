Three years on, Faridabad's smart power meter project still on paper

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 25

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has failed to start work on the multi-crore project to replace existing 6.26 lakh electronic power meters with smart meters, which was announced in 2019, in Faridabad.

What the project will offer The new meters are expected to be equipped with global positioning system (GPS)

They are being installed to prevent power theft and eliminate complaints of wrong meter reading and inflated bills

The customers will be able to monitor these smart power meters on their mobile phones

The meters will be of both prepaid and postpaid types and the bill can be paid at any time

“The work on the first phase of the project, under which 2 lakh smart meters were to be installed, was expected to start in early 2020. But due to various hurdles, the survey for the project was delayed and completed in 2021,” sources in the DHBVN said. Interestingly, similar projects were announced in five districts — Faridabad, Panchkula, Karnal, Gurugram and Panipat. But the project only began in Gurugram.

The project had been delayed due to the unavailability of equipment and hurdles while conducting the survey, sources said, adding that the work of installation of new meters won’t start before the next fiscal. “The work of the installation of smart meters in Gurugram has not been up to the mark due to technical and other factors,” said an official of the DHBVN.

The new meters are expected to be equipped with global positioning system (GPS). They are being installed to prevent power theft and eliminate complaints of wrong meter reading and inflated bills, officials of the DHBVN said. The customers will be able to monitor these smart power meters by their mobile phones. The meters will be of both prepaid and postpaid types and can the bill can be paid at any time.

The Haryana Power Minister in July 2020 had announced that 30 lakh smart meters will be installed in the state by the end of 2024. Over two lakh meters have been installed in Gurugram. Naresh Kakkar, Superintending Engineer, DHBVN, Faridabad, said the project would be started as soon as they acquire adequate number of meters.