Three young BJP workers nominated councillors in Karnal MC

The state government has nominated three local young BJP workers as councillors of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), increasing the total strength of the House to 23.

An official letter issued by the Department of Urban Local Bodies says the newly nominated councillors are Gaurav Nagpal, a resident of Sector 13; Umesh Parocha of Banso Gate and Vishesh Verma from Model Town, Karnal. Nagpal is the grandson of senior RSS and BJP leader late Satpal Nagpal, while Umesh is son of senior BJP leader Sumitra Parocha and Vishesh Verma is son of senior BJP leader late Raghav Verma, said Parveen Lather, district BJP president.

These nominated members have all rights like other councillors except voting rights, said an official.

At present, the House comprises 15 elected BJP councillors, five Independents. With the three nominated members, the number of BJP councillors has reached 18. Political observers see the nomination of these three councillors from different communities to strengthen the party base in the city.

The nominated councillors expressed their gratitude to the party leadership for the trust reposed in them. Gaurav Nagpal said, “I am thankful to the party high command including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, district BJP president Parveen Lather, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, and Mayor Renu Bala Gupta for appointing me as a nominated councillor and giving responsibility of serving the society.”

He assured everyone that he would fulfil the duty with utmost sincerity, honesty, and dedication. “Public service will remain my top priority,” he added. District president Lather said the party has given responsibility to dedicated workers. “All the newly elected councillors will work with dedication and honesty,” said Lather.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta congratulated all newly nominated councillors and welcomed them into the corporation. She also assured them of full cooperation from the municipal administration in carrying forward the development works in the city. “I congratulate all nominated members and assure them full cooperation. They should raise the issue of their wards promptly,” said Gupta.