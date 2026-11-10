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Home / Haryana / Three youths killed as car rams into tractor-trailer in Sirsa village

Three youths killed as car rams into tractor-trailer in Sirsa village

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:58 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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A police official looks out for the injured in the car on Tuesday.
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Three youths were killed after their car rammed into a tractor-trailer loaded with straw near Nahrana village in Sirsa district at 1 am on Monday. The victims were aged between 25 and 30 years.

According to the police, the accident took place when a Tata Tiago car was going from Bhattu towards Nathusari Chopta. Near Nehrana village, the car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer loaded with straw. The trailer did not have a registration number.

The impact was so severe that two occupants, Sandeep, son of Sube Singh, a resident of Pili Mandori, and Kuldeep Singh, son of Om Prakash, from Dhani Gopal, died on the spot.

Another occupant, Naresh, son of Ranbir, a resident of Kirtan village in Hisar district, suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa, from where doctors referred him to Agroha Medical College due to his serious condition. However, he died on the way.

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The tractor driver fled the scene after the accident.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Nathusari Chopta police station SHO Pramod Kumar confirmed that three people had died in the accident. The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash and efforts are underway to gather further details

Kuldeep Singh (28), a resident of Dhani Gopal, was among the three youths killed in a road accident near Nahrana village. Kuldeep was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife Seema and two young sons, aged five and three. His elder brother is physically disabled, while his parents work as farm labourers. Tragically, Kuldeep had returned home for Diwali and bought sweets and firecrackers for his children. He left for work the next day, never to return.

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