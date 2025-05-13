Thunderstorms wreak havoc: 720 electric poles, 100 transformers damaged in Panipat

A series of thunderstorms and high-speed windstorms over the past 10 days have inflicted significant damage on the power infrastructure in Panipat district, causing substantial losses to the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN).

According to officials, as many as 720 electricity poles were broken and nearly 100 transformers damaged. The most recent storm struck on Saturday night, primarily affecting the border villages near the Jind district. The worst-hit areas included Ahar-Kurana village in Madlauda block, where about 70 poles were uprooted, disrupting power supply to the agricultural zones.

“First priority of the department is to restore the power supply to facilitate the consumers and all the teams collectively work on it,” said Dharam Suhag, Superintending Engineer, UHBVN. He acknowledged that the windstorms had not only disturbed power supply but also caused heavy damage to the department’s assets.

Advertisement

Sources said around 40 poles were broken in Kurana village, 20 in Ahar village, and several more in nearby areas. Additionally, over five transformers were damaged on Saturday night alone. Earlier, a thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain on the night of May 1 had also caused widespread disruption.

Official data from the Sub-Urban Division of Panipat circle revealed that the May 1 storm damaged a total of 260 electric poles — 190 of 9-metre height and 70 of 11-metre height — along with 19 transformers. These included six 25 KVA, six 63 KVA, and seven 100 KVA units, which toppled during the storm. Several power cables were also burnt, leading to extensive power outages.

Advertisement

Although UHBVN teams managed to restore electricity after the May 1 storm, a second wave of damage followed on the night of May 4 when hailstorms, heavy rain, and high-speed winds again battered the district.

This time, 390 electric poles were affected — 280 of 9-metre height, 93 of 11-metre, and 17 high-tension poles. In addition, 68 transformers were damaged: seven of 200 KVA, 17 of 100 KVA, 19 of 63 KVA, 23 of 25 KVA, one of 16 KVA, and one of 10 KVA.

“A thunderstorm with high-speed winds caused a big loss to the UHBVN,” confirmed Aaditya Kundu, Executive Engineer, Sub-Urban Division. “Approximately Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 is spent on the installation of one electric pole, while transformers are significantly more costly,” he added.

Despite the extensive damage, UHBVN officials emphasised their commitment to restoring power supply swiftly to affected consumers.