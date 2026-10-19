Tiger Shroff firing case: 2 accused from Sonepat; Bishnoi aide Anil Pandit hails from Panipat

Two of the three accused arrested by police at the Kota railway station in Rajasthan are from Sonepat, while Anil Pandit of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who claimed responsibility for the firing at Tiger Shroff’s residence, hails from Panipat district.

His name has figured in several extortion cases registered in Panipat. On the other hand, the Sonepat police have begun checking the crime records of the two miscreants — one has been identified as Rihan of Devru village, while the other is a minor boy from a village in the Gohana area.

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Following inputs from the Mumbai police, Rihan and his minor associate were arrested at the Kota railway station when the Pune-Jaipur train reached there on Monday.

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Rihan is an 18-year-old school dropout who had failed Class 9 and was recently released on bail in an Arms Act case registered against him in August 2026 at Baroda police station in Gohana.

He was arrested near Butana village on August 19 and a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him.

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Apart from him, the other accused is a 17-year-old who also has a criminal record. The minor was arrested by the Baroda police during vehicle checking and a case of motorcycle theft was registered against him in July last year. Police had recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

According to available information, Rihan was living with his mother and brother in Devru village, separately from his father Rahisuddin, who has been living in Idgah Colony in Sonepat city for the last 10-12 years.

His mother works as a labourer in a private factory. Afsana, aunt of Rihan, said he had left for Gurugram about a month ago saying he was going to learn welding work. He had called his mother about 15 days ago and said he was learning welding and would return home soon. He had quit studies after failing Class 9, she said.

Rahisuddin said his son had been living with his mother separately for the last 10-12 years. “He was learning welding in Gurugram. Rihan used to run away from home almost all the time and his mother would inform me about him over the phone,” he said.

On the other hand, the father of the minor accused said his son was learning tile and stone laying work in Gohana and had also taken admission in Class 12 at the village school. He left home on September 13, after which there was no information about his whereabouts or who he was in contact with, his father said. He himself works as a labourer to support the family.

The Sonepat police also visited the houses of Rihan and his minor associate on Tuesday and collected information about them.

Who is Anil Pandit of Panipat?

Anil Pandit, who projects himself on social media as a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed responsibility for the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s residence, belongs to Rer Kalan village in Panipat district. However, his family had left the village about 10 years ago. His father and mother have also been arrested in some cases.

In the US, he came in contact with Randeep Malik of Jind district and started working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Later, he came in contact with Harry Boxer of Rajasthan and started working with him.

Born in 2001, Anil Pandit is a Class 12 pass-out. He went to Italy four years ago and then reportedly reached America through the donkey route. However, police said there was no clue about his whereabouts so far.

According to sources, more than five criminal cases have been registered against him in various police stations in Panipat for allegedly demanding extortion from businessmen, doctors and farmers.

In March, his name cropped up in a firing incident at a money exchange office on Assandh Road. He had also threatened his own uncle. Police have arrested the accused in the matter and all were from Sonepat district.

Recently, his name also figured in cases of demanding extortion from a private hospital owner and a private educational institute in Samalkha, as well as from a liquor contractor.

The Haryana Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him twice.