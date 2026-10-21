Tiger Shroff firing incident: Gangsters abroad enlist local shooters

The firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has once again raised concerns over gangsters operating from abroad allegedly recruiting vulnerable youths in Haryana through social media and using them to execute attacks, extortion bids and other criminal activities.

In the latest Mumbai case, three youths allegedly opened fire at a premises linked to Shroff on Sunday. The Mumbai police initially arrested three suspects at Kota railway station, including Rihan of Devru village and a minor from the Baroda area of Sonepat district. Both allegedly came from financially weak families and had limited criminal records, with previous cases registered against them.

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The police subsequently arrested three more men from Sonepat — Sumit of Kharkhoda, Kunal of Rohna village and Ankit of Baroda village. Similar patterns have emerged in three other cases. In March, the Special Unit for Anti-Gangster of the Sonepat police arrested five persons from Narela for their alleged involvement in an interstate extortion racket. The CIA-1 unit of the Panipat police arrested had four persons for allegedly firing seven rounds at a money exchange office on Assandh Road, while nine others were arrested in another firing case.

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A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said gangsters were exploiting social media to influence young adults, often from financially vulnerable backgrounds, and recruit them. Although several gangsters have been deported and arrested, the recruitment of local youths by overseas handlers remains a concern, the officer added.