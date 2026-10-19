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Home / Haryana / Tiger Shroff shooting: Suspect from Haryana was out on bail in Arms Act case, claims father

Tiger Shroff shooting: Suspect from Haryana was out on bail in Arms Act case, claims father

Suspect Rehan's father, Raisuddin, says his son, a class 9 dropout, was earlier arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act and was out on bail

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PTI
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:58 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam addresses a press conference after suspects were arrested in connection with firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car at Juhu, in Kota, Monday. PTI Photo
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One of the three people arrested in Rajasthan for alleged involvement in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai was out on bail in an Arms Act case, according to his father.

The three, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted in Kota at 10.17 am, said Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam.

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Also read: Tiger Shroff shooting: All 3 accused are adults; motive under investigation, say Mumbai Police

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Rehan's father Raisuddin told reporters in Sonepat on Monday that his son, a class 9 dropout, was earlier arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act and was out on bail.

"He has not been living with me for nearly 10 years... He has been living with his mother in Devdu village. He was booked in a case related to a gun a few months ago and his mother, who works in a factory, arranged bail for him," said Raisuddin, a daily wager.

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He blamed his son's "friend circle" for the alleged involvement in the case registered a few months back.

Afsana, Rehan's maternal aunt, said over a fortnight ago he had called and told her that he was learning welding work in Gurugram.

He had been living in the village with them and his mother worked in a factory, she said.

Meanwhile, Naresh, father of another accused from Haryana's Baroda village in Sonipat, said that he had no clue how his son reached Mumbai.

He did not tell me anything, said his father, a labourer, unable to recall the exact date when his son left, though he indicated it was nearly over a month.

He was learning tile work in Gohana to earn a livelihood, said the father of four, including three daughters.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said one of the accused is 18 years old, and the other two are 22 years old.

"Two accused are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car," he said.

As the investigation into the incident on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area gathered pace, police said that Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that claimed responsibility in an unverified social media post.

The shooting targeting the popular War star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, with the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car. While the 36-year-old, who is also veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.

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