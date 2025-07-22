Tight security in place ahead of Kanwar Yatra in Sirsa

Sirsa district is busy preparing for the Kanwar Yatra, as thousands of Shiva devotees arrive every year from across the region and travel to Haridwar to collect holy Ganga water. Once again, Sirsa is expecting a large crowd.

To ensure the yatra is safe and well-organised, the local police have stepped up patroling and are closely monitoring routes and gathering points. All police stations have been instructed to keep records of the pilgrims from their areas and keep a close watch on their movement throughout the journey.

On Tuesday evening, a large group of Kanwariyas is expected to enter Sirsa. Arrangements for their stay have been made at the Jat Dharamshala and Tularam Dharamshala. Meanwhile, temples across the city are performing Rudrabhishek rituals and preparing to welcome the pilgrims.

Many well-known temples in Sirsa are receiving Kanwar offerings, including Shivpuri, Shiv Mandir Gaushala Mohalla, Shiv Mandir, Khajanchian, Tara Baba Kutia, Prachin Shyam Mandir, the temple in New Anaj Mandi, Salasar Dham, Radha Krishna Mandir, Shyam Mandir at Devi Lal Park, Shyam Mandir in Patel Basti, Prachin Hanuman Mandir, and the Shiv Mandir in Bhadra Bazaar.

Every year, around 500 to 700 Kanwars are offered at these places. Only approved camps are being allowed along the route and organisers have been told to set them up away from the main roads.

Camps must have CCTV cameras, separate toilets and proper parking to avoid traffic issues. Around 500 police personnel have been deployed for the yatra. PCR vans and patrol teams are active, and checkposts have been set up on major routes. The devotees have been asked not to carry any harmful items such as bats, sticks, gas cylinders, or intoxicants. All pilgrims should carry valid ID and register at their local police station before starting their journey.