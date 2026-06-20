Tight security in place as Jhajjar readies for NEET-UG retest

With 2,348 candidates scheduled to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination on Sunday, the Jhajjar administration has put in place elaborate security and monitoring arrangements. These include the establishment of a district-level command centre and the deployment of duty magistrates at all eight examination centres in the district.

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The district-level command centre has been set up in the conference hall on the first floor of the Mini Secretariat to monitor the conduct of the examination. District Education Officer Ratinder Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer of the command centre.

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The facility will oversee all examination-related activities, coordinate among various departments and ensure an immediate response to any emergency situation.

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“The command centre will continuously monitor the movement of personnel, arrangements at centres and other critical activities to ensure complete transparency and hassle-free conduct of the examination,” said an official.

The District Level Coordination Committee would remain present at the command centre and monitor all examination-related activities to handle any emergency situation during the NEET examination, ensure better coordination, and establish a strong support system, he said.

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Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal accompanied by DCP Dharna Yadav reviewed the arrangements at the examination centres on Saturday, while the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a mock drill to assess the preparedness of the centres.

The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, while specially abled candidates will be allowed an additional hour and can write the test until 6 pm. Candidates have been instructed to reach their respective centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm.

“Duty magistrates and other officials have been deployed at each examination centre in accordance with NTA guidelines to ensure strict adherence to protocols and maintain law and order, so all candidates should arrive on time and follow all prescribed instructions,” said Khangwal.

To maintain peace and discipline, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in force within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres. Photocopy shops located near the centres will remain closed, and gatherings exceeding the permitted limit will be prohibited. Violators will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

“SDM Jhajjar Ravi Meena has been appointed the overall in-charge of the examination centres,” the DC said.