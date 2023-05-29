Tilted electric pole poses danger to life in Karnal

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Tilted electric pole poses danger to life

A vehicle collided with an electric pole near Guru Brahmanand Chowk on the road leading from Ghogripur railway overbridge to New Grain and Fruit Market in Karnal, causing the pole to bend. The electric pole is now in a dangerous position and could fall at any moment, putting the lives of commuters at risk. The authorities concerned need to act immediately and fix the pole before any accident occur. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Unsafe road conditions in Faridabad

UNSAFE road conditions in Faridabad continue to pose a risk to commuters. The main road bridge over the Gurgaon canal in Sector 3 has a temporary divider that is broken and crooked, and could prove dangerous for commuters, especially at night. The divider should either be removed or replaced with a more secure structure, as this passage is regularly used by thousands of commuters every day. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Exposed power meters

IN Narwana, power meters fixed on poles are lying open with a web of live wires dangerously exposed. This poses a significant threat to people who visit commercial areas regularly. Animals and children are at the highest risk of getting electrocuted. The UHBVN staff should cover these open meters and wires securely to prevent any mishap. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana