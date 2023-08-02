Timber arhtiya duped of Rs 10.69L in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 1

A timber arhtiya of Yamunanagar district was allegedly duped of about Rs 10.69 lakh in the name of supplying him eucalyptus wood from UP.

On the complaint of Rohit Kumar of Veer Nagar Colony of Jagadhri, a case was registered against several persons, including Vinay Goyal of UP, at Sadar police station on July 30.

The complainant said he worked as a timber arhtiya in Yamunanagar and at Sarsawa town of UP. He said he knew Vinay Goyal and met Anil Pandey of UP through Vinay on June 12. Pandey told him that he worked as a wood supply contractor.

He said one day they told him that they were sending him five trucks loaded with eucalyptus wood. “They took money from me through bank transactions, but they neither sent me wood nor returned my money,” the complainant alleged.

#Yamunanagar