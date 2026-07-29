Time bank initiative to ease loneliness of elderly in Sirsa

In a unique community initiative, the Sirsa chapter of Time Bank of India is encouraging people to donate their time, rather than money, to support elderly citizens living alone.

At the chapter’s monthly meeting held at Shri Panchmukhi Balaji Gau Dham, members discussed expanding the volunteer network to ensure senior citizens receive companionship and help with daily needs. The organisation believes time is a valuable resource that can be “deposited” and “withdrawn” through acts of service and care.

Chapter administrator Suman Mittal said volunteers earn time credits by helping others, whether by accompanying elderly people to hospitals, spending time with them, or assisting them with routine tasks. These credits can later be redeemed if the volunteers themselves need similar support, creating a self-sustaining chain of mutual assistance without any financial transaction.

The organisation said loneliness has become a growing concern among elderly people, especially those whose children have moved to other cities or abroad for work. Through the time bank model, volunteers serve as companions and caregivers, helping reduce isolation, emotional stress and social neglect.

Membership of the organisation is free for anyone aged above 18. People can register online after completing KYC formalities or submit an offline application. Members stressed the need to enrol more volunteers, noting that both those offering services and those receiving them must be registered with the time bank.

During the meeting, members also fed green fodder, jaggery and cattle feed to cows at the gaushala and participated in the gau aarti.

Speaking at the event, Satish Kedia and Babu Ram Mittal said the initiative had emerged as an effective community support system for elderly people living alone. Rajendra Gupta said changing family structures and migration for jobs had increased the need for such community-driven services.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Vinod Upadhyay. Members also resolved to expand the organisation’s reach by enrolling more volunteers in the coming months.