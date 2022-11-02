Time to settle scores with those who cheated Adampur, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 1

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched an indirect assault on former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda while alleging that the Congress had cheated the people of Adampur in 2005 Assembly poll when Bhajan Lal was denied the chief ministerial post.

CM Manohar Lal termed Jasma Devi, wife of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, as his elder sister and stated that it was time to give the Congress the last blow in the Adampur byelection. “This is just a byelection, which has a remaining tenure of just two years. This is an opportunity for you to become partners in power after this election. You had been betrayed in 2005 when Bhajan Lal led the Congress to win 67 seats, but the situation changed overnight as Bhajan Lal was denied the chief ministerial post. Now, those who hatched the conspiracy against Bhajan Lal are seeking votes from you in this byelection”, he said.

Stating that it was time to settle scores with those people, Khattar said he took the responsibility for ensuring their partnership in power for two years. “Give me the hand of Bhavya Bishnoi, after that I will do the rest. I take the responsibility of completing the shortcomings in the past 26 years in two years”, he said.

He said the Congress could not find any candidate for the Adampur byelection and brought a candidate from outside Adampur.