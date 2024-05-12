Time to teach BJP a lesson, say farmers

Hisar, May 11
Farmers’ organisations under the banner of “Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat” called upon people, urging them to defeat the BJP in the elections. They said the BJP-led government had not only enforced anti-farmer policies but also unleashed atrocities on farmers during agitations.
The meet was held in Fatehabad at the behest of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti and was organised by leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other farmer bodies in Haryana and Punjab.
The samiti’s state president Mandeep Nathwan said, “It’s the right time to teach the BJP a lesson.”
