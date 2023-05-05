Timings to hear grievances by DCs, SPs extended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The office of the Chief Secretary, Haryana, today issued a direction that all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police would have to remain present at their respective headquarters from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days to hear public grievances. Earlier, the timings were 11 am to 12 noon.

If the officers are out of station, the next designated officer will be available to meet the public during these hours. Video conferences or meetings are not permitted during this time period. Also, Tuesdays are now designated as ‘no meeting day’ for all purposes. For urgent or emergent situations, prior confirmation from the Chief Secretary’s office is necessary.