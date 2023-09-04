Tipper owner booked for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 3

The police have registered a case against the owner of a tipper, which was seized by a team of the Mines and Geology Department. It was allegedly carrying mining material illegally.

On the complaint of Omdutt, District Mining Officer, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against the tipper owner under Section 379 of the IPC and the Mines and Minerals (Registration of Development) Act at the City police station, Jagadhri, on September 1.

The tipper was allegedly carrying mining material illegally and the driver of the tipper failed to produce any document related to the purchase of the mineral to the team. The team impounded the tipper and handed over to the police.

The tipper owner was asked to pay the fine but when he failed to pay the fine, a case was now registered against him.

#Illegal Mining #Yamunanagar