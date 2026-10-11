Tit for tat: BJP protests at Cong office in Rohtak; Cong holds dharna in BJP tent

Political drama was witnessed in Rohtak on Saturday when a group of Congress workers, led by district urban and rural unit presidents Kuldeep Singh KD and Balwan Ranga, staged a dharna inside a tent erected by the BJP outside the local Congress office for its ‘Halla Bol Rosh protest’ and ‘symbolic dharna’. The Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP but were made to vacate the tent by the police deployed at the spot.

Speaking to the media, Kuldeep Singh said Section 163, BNSS, had been imposed across Haryana in view of the protest in Delhi, “but the BJP has openly violated the prohibitory orders by erecting a tent on a busy road, causing inconvenience to commuters and necessitating the diversion of traffic”.

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The incident took place before the BJP took out a protest march under the leadership of state president Dr Archana Gupta. Barricades had been erected by the police between the Congress office and the protest site to prevent any confrontation.

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Workers of both parties were seen exchanging slogans as the BJP procession reached the venue. While Congress workers raised slogans from outside their office, BJP workers responded from the protest site. The protest was organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha against what it described as the Congress’s attitude towards democratic institutions.

Addressing the protesters, Gupta accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc and other opposition parties of attempting to create instability in the country. “The Congress has lost public confidence in elections and is failing to understand the reasons behind its defeats or face questions from its workers,” she said.

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She claimed that opposition leaders were challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution and insulting the people’s mandate by spreading falsehoods.