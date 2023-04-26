To avoid detection, sex test agents in Faridabad shift to other states

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 25

The majority of raids against illegal sex determination had been conducted in the neighbouring states in the past few months, claim health officials.

The Health Department has claimed that those involved in the sex determination racket have shifted their base out of the region due to the fear of getting caught. As many as eight raids, including four raids of PNDT, have been carried out this year.

“The raids carried out in the past six months were conducted outside the state. Now, the department has focused its drive against offenders based outside. All four raids conducted in the months of February, March and April were carried out outside the state. In the latest action, the PNDT team arrested three persons, including a doctor, on charges of conducting sex determination test in a hospital at Iglaash town of Aligarh district in UP on Monday. The accused had agreed for the test against a payment of Rs 30,000. The racket was exposed after the team posing as kin of a pregnant woman approached the ultrasound centre for the test and arrested the accused as the money was taken.

The team recovered medicines and MTP kit from the spot. Similar raids had been conducted in Sambhal and Morena districts of MP on March 29 and March 3, respectively. Some of the accused were arrested for a similar test in Bareilly district on February 7.

Dr Man Singh, Nodal Officer, PNDT, said the middlemen of such centres take the patients in private vehicles to places which may be as far 200 to 300 km to escape the law. The destination is not disclosed even to the patient or the kin, it is claimed. He said while the team ensures all precautions to avoid the failure of the raid as there is a chance of the culprits fleeing and this has come in some of the raids earlier.