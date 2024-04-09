To boost poll percentage, 8.5 lakh Faridabad residents take pledge

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 8

Targeting 100 per cent turnout in the segment in the Lok Sabha poll, the district authorities administered pledge to a large number of residents here today.

Claiming that around 8.5 lakh people took part in the pledge ceremony held at several places across the district today, a spokesperson of the district administration said that it is a unique initiative aimed at ensuring a considerable rise in voter turnout in the polling due on May 25.

The pledge ceremony was conducted under SVEEP, the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India.

It is a multi-intervention programme that reaches out through different modes and media to educate citizens about the electoral process in order to increase awareness and promote their informed participation.

Claiming significant participation, an official said around five lakh industrial workers have pledged to vote. Over three lakh government and private school students, 33,000 auto drivers, 19,000 women from self-help groups, 20,000 government employees and 2,400 anganwadi and ASHA workers expressed their commitment by taking part in the campaign.

