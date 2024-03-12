To boost tourism, Kurukshetra to introduce buses for religious spots

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 11

The Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) is all set to introduce a couple of buses for the facilitation of devotees and visitors, who reach the holy city from across the country.

As per information, the KDB will initially introduce two buses and the devotees will be taken to famous ‘tirthas’ falling under ‘48 kos’.

There are 182 ‘tirthas’ under the ’48 kos’ spread across Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat and Jind districts, but a majority of the tourists visit a few ‘tirthas’ in the district.

A KDB official said, “To boost religious tourism and make people aware of the historic and religious values of the ‘tirthas’ falling under ‘48 kos’, the board is stressing on organising visits to pilgrimages. Last year, the board had started promoting these visits with the help of local ‘tirtha’ committees and they were asked to send people from their respective areas to other tirthas so that people could get to know about these and their religious and historic values. But now, the board has decided to take other tourists as well who come to Kurukshetra.”

Upender Singhal, honorary secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, said, “It has been observed that the tourists, who come to Kurukshetra, are aware of various stories related to the Mahabharata and their characters, but they are not aware of the sites and ‘tirthas’ associated with these stories. To facilitate the tourists and give them the authentic information, it has been decided to start the bus service. Initially, two buses will be introduced and the number of buses will be increased after seeing the response.”

“The buses will ply daily from the KDB office and the tourists will be able to book their tours online and at the board office. Nearly 12 routes covering a majority of the ‘tirthas’ have been finalised and 10 to 12 ‘tirthas’ will be covered in a day. The tourists will get an audio guide facility in the buses. Besides, they will get the printed material related to the ‘tirthas’. They will also get tourist guides for authentic information,” he added.

