To bring transparency at MC of twin cities, CCTV cameras to be installed

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 19

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has decided to install CCTV cameras in every branch of its three offices.

With the installation of CCTV cameras, special attention will be paid to the branches dealing with the public and to keep an eye on the activities of officials of the MCYJ.

Ayush Sinha, Commissioner, MCYJ, said with installation of CCTV cameras, the people coming to get their issues addressed at three offices of the MCYJ would be monitored and this step would help in bringing transparency.

He said offices of the MCYJ were divided into three parts. Sinha added that main office of the MCYJ was situated near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk on the Railway road in Yamunanagar.

He added that various branches, including sanitation, property tax, rent, accounts, building, birth and death certificates, establishment, legal, family identity card helpdesk, complaint cell, IT cell and citizen suvidha kendra were situated in this office.

He said offices of the Municipal Commissioner, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Senior Accountant, Regional Taxation Officer and other officers were also located here.

He added that the second office of the MCYJ was located near Kanhaiya Sahib chowk. “Several offices, including engineering, building, streetlight, NULM and PMAY Urban are being run from Kanhaiya Sahib chowk office,” said Sinha.

He said office of Jagadhri zone was situated near Jhanda chowk in Jagadhri. “The public works are being done from ward 1 to 7 at Jagadhari office, from ward 8 to 15 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh chowk office and ward 16 to 22 at the office located near Kanhaiya Sahib chowk,” said Sinha, adding that before the announcement of civic body elections, tender were allotted for installation of CCTV cameras.

A few days ago, Sinha conducted a surprise inspection at the MCYJ office situated close to Shaheed Bhagat Singh chowk and instructed officials to install CCTV cameras in the offices of MCYJ as soon as possible.

He also directed officials to get already installed CCTVs cameras repaired and keep them operational 24x7.

