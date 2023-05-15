To check drugs, Dabwali to be police district: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 14

In an attempt to combat drug smuggling, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that Sirsa’s Dabwali sub-division would now be the new police district.

The CM made the announcement while interacting with the gathering during the Jan Samvad programmes at Dabwali and Chormar Khera villages in Sirsa district.

Sirsa in 2022 615 cases registered under NDPS Act in Sirsa 1,415 persons nabbed in cases related to peddling of drug/illicit liquor 38 kg opium 4,626 kg poppy husk 5.7 kg heroin 61.5 kg ganja

The CM said the government was constantly working to root out the drug menace from the state. “Taking a big step in this direction, the government has now decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state. Apart from this, saints and eminent personalities will be entrusted with the task of running such centres with an aim to guiding the youth and bringing them on the right path in life,” he said.

It may be recalled that the Sirsa police had recently identified 210 drug peddlers who were active in the district in smuggling and supply of drugs and narcotics in the district in the past two decades, of whom 34 were from Dabwali subdivision.

The sorry state of affairs could be gauged from the fact that eight persons had died in nearly four months reportedly due to drug abuse in Ganga village in 2022. Afterwards, villagers got up against the menace and launched an awareness campaign in the district.

Later, the CM accorded approval for giving 6.8 acres of adjoining land of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran to the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) for the expansion of Dabwali’s grain market. Besides, he approved the demand of Panniwala Morika sarpanch to set up a procurement centre for the purchase of foodgrains in the village.

The CM listened to public grievances and also took feedback about the policies and schemes of the state government. The people of the village appreciated various schemes and works of the government, including recruitment on merit, Ayushman Bharat and CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana, jobs through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, social security pension and automatic generation of ration cards through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), besides e-tendering to bring transparency in the system and rural development.

Khattar said 83 youths got government jobs in Dabwali village during the tenure of the present government.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the issue of wrongly claiming compensation under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the Kalanwali area, the CM directed to take legal action against the offenders.

Fulfils norms I am happy that the CM listened to my demand and carved a separate police district for Dabwali. I raised the issue in the Assembly as well and put up facts, as Dabwali fulfils the norms of police district. The administrative headquarters of Sirsa are about 60 km from Dabwali. Amit Sihag, Congress MLA, Dabwali

Khattar further said that the state government was considering to include families whose annual income is between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in the CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana. Contribution will be taken to include these families in the scheme; half of which will be given by the state government and the remaining will have to be given by the beneficiary family. The families giving contribution will also get the facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under this scheme, he added.

Only two farmers allowed at function

A group of farmers and AAP workers tried to attend the Jan Samvad programme of the CM in Dabwali on Sunday, but the authorities allowed only two farmers to attend the meeting. When the activists remained adamant on attending the function, the police dispersed them from the venue. Some farmers, who were on the agitational path recently, were also under observation by the police.