To check pilferage, Haryana to equip 25,000 grain trucks with GPS

Chandigarh, October 2

In a bid to prevent pilferage of foodgrains and make procurement process transparent, the BJP-JJP government has decided to introduce GPS tracking system for its nearly 25,000 vehicles transporting grains.

Under the ambitious project, the vehicles transporting, primarily wheat and rice, are set to come under the state-of-the-art tracking system for real-time monitoring of vehicles to “instil transparency, accountability and trust in the supply chain”.

A senior government functionary said the Rs 37.5-lakh project was in the final tendering stage and would be rolled out soon. Saying that the tracking system was a part of the compliance mechanism of the Government of India regulations, he said it would help monitor the movement of grains and ensure that they reached their intended destinations without theft, diversion and spoilage. Besides, it would provide detailed record of the truck’s journey, which would help investigate and resolve matters promptly, he asserted.

The tracking system will also go a long way in preventing the recycling of grains and bogus billing and ensuring transparent procurement. The tracking system was a combination of hardware, software and communication technologies.

As part of the monitoring system, a map system would be integrated into the software for the real-time plotting of the vehicles on the map, which could be tracked by the monitoring centres, the official added.

