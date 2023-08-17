To curb mishaps, roads linked to accident database in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 16

With an aim to determine accident-prone areas and rectify them, all civic body HSVP roads have been linked with the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project, an initiative of the Central government which aims at improving road safety.

Earlier, only NHAI and PWD (B&R) roads and highways were linked with this project, and as many as 10 accident-prone areas were detected among these, but efforts are on to rectify them.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in coordination with the Haryana Police, Health and Transport Departments, has taken up the initiative of generating comprehensive information on road accidents and accident-prone areas through the iRAD app, which enables investigation officers to enter details related to an accident (location, time, date, photos and videos). A unique ID is created for the accident registered, which facilitates the police and other authorities to access the details, identify the cause and accordingly recommend changes in road infrastructure to curb accidents.

“After linking all highways and roads of the NHAI and PWD (B&R), we have now linked roads of the Karnal, Nissing, Taraori, Nilokheri, Indri, Assandh, and Gharaunda civic bodies and those of the HSVP with iRAD,” said Swati Gupta, District Rollout Manager, iRAD.

At present, the Civil Hospital and all CHCs have been linked with this project, which will help the police to get the reports of patients online. Now, they are going to link 10 private hospitals, the medical officers of which have already been trained to upload information of accident victims.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the linking of new roads will help in creating a database which will help in reducing the number of accidents in future by rectifying the accident-prone areas. “All the investigation officers have also been directed to upload the details of accidents on iRAD,” added the SP.

As per the data, Karnal reported 463 accidents this year until July 31, which led to the death of 206 persons and left 507 injured.

