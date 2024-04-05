To cut fire risk during harvest, power cuts to be imposed in Sirsa villages

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 7

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. (DHBVN) has announced a temporary cut in the electricity supply to rural areas in Sirsa from 8 am to 6 pm due to wheat harvesting. With wheat crops fully prepared for harvest, concerns over fire incidents sparked by electricity wires have prompted the corporation to take this preventive measure. The decision aims to mitigate fire risks during the harvest, especially with rising temperatures and hot winds increasing transformer loads, heightening the risk of sparks. Orders have been issued in this regard. While power supply is being already suspended in some areas due to this, the decision would be enforced in many areas from April 8.

Hot winds increase risk The decision aims to prevent fires during the wheat harvest, especially with rising temperatures and hot winds increasing transformer loads, which heightens the risk of sparking

This precautionary measure will ensure a safe environment for harvest, which typically occurs from 8 am to 6 pm. Additionally, the corporation will conduct maintenance work on electrical infrastructure to address potential faults caused by increased loads — including repair of loose wires, increase in transformer capacity and replacement of faulty fuses.

ML Sukhija, XEN, DHBVN, Sub Urban Sirsa, said, last year, the they had installed approximately 100 transformers and upgraded small transformers to meet the demand. However, with the possibility of additional transformers required this year, requests have been made to the officials concerned to install transformers based on load demands.

Sukhija has instructed officials in wheat-ready areas to implement the electricity shutdown during the afternoon as needed. While some areas will experience disruptions from 8 am to 6 pm, others will have tailored shutdown schedules based on crop conditions.

The decision has, however, left shopkeepers and small business owners of the villages worried. These power cuts last for almost a month, hitting business. They have to rely on alternatives like diesel generators. Shopkeepers say it disrupts their livelihood.

Jaspal Singh, who runs a welding workshop in Shahpur Begu village in Sirsa, said that power cuts affected his work directly as he could only work after 6 pm as his work entirely depended on electricity.

XEN Sukhija said that if any factory or industry operator demanded electricity supply during this period, the department would try to provide it.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa