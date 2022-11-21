To ease traffic, police restrict entry of heavy vehicles into Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 20

In a bid to decongest roads and reduce accidents, the police of Yamunanagar district have restricted the entry of vehicles loaded with mining material and sugarcane into Yamunanagar and Jagadhri cities.

Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa recently held a meeting with representatives of Saraswati Sugar Mills and Lakkar Mandi Arthiya Association to reduce traffic pressure from the city roads.

“We have taken several strict steps to improve the traffic system in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri,” said the SP.

Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman, said it was decided at the meeting that any vehicle loaded with wood would enter the industrial area of Yamunanagar before 7 am. He said the drivers of such vehicles would have to vacate the roads of Jagadhri before 7.30 am.

He said the movement of wood-loaded vehicles from Yamunanagar to Jagadhri would be allowed only from 10 pm to 6 am.

It was also decided that farmers who supplied sugarcane to Saraswati Sugar Mills would take their tracter-trailers there via the Kail bypass.

It was also decided that vehicles loaded with mining material would not be allowed to enter into twin cities from Vishwakarma Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, Buria Chowk and Jagadhri Bus Stand Chowk.

Lokesh Kumar, SHO, Traffic Police, said required arrangements were being made to ensure that there was no traffic jam in these cities.

He said nakas were being put up at several places to stop the entry of vehicles loaded with mining material, wood and sugarcane into twin cities.

“We have started implementing the decision of restricting entry of vehicles loaded with mining material and sugarcane into twin cities from today,” said SHO Lokesh Kumar.

SP Mohit Handa further said action would be taken against persons who park their vehicles randomly on roadsides. He said action would be taken against mechanics who are running roadside truck repair workshops on national highways and state highways, which pose a risk of accidents.

