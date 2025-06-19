To ensure fair inquiry, Sirsa varsity relieves law dept head

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, has relieved Prof Ashok Makkar of his responsibilities as chairperson of the Department of Law today.

Prof Umed Singh from the Department of English and Foreign Languages has been given an additional charge of the Law Department.

According to sources, the decision follows a complaint submitted by a part-time faculty member of the Law Department on May 27. The teacher alleged that Prof Makkar, in his capacity as chairperson and as a convener of an inquiry committee, misused his influence to interfere with a pending police and departmental investigation.

The complaint involved accusations of academic and professional misconduct. It also claimed that unrelated students and staff were brought into the process and that pressure was exerted on both university officials and police personnel.

The complainant requested the university to ensure a neutral environment for a fair investigation, expressing that such a probe would be difficult if Prof Makkar continued in his leadership roles.

Prof Makkar, who is currently serving as Dean, Faculty of Law, was given the additional charge of chairperson of the Law Department on April 18, 2025, after Prof Mukesh Garg was removed from the post. However, he will continue to serve as the Dean of the Faculty of Law.