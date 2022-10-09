To feel voters’ pulse, prospective nominees campaign in Jhajjar, M’garh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, October 8

With the announcement of the panchayat poll, prospective candidates have started campaigning to feel the pulse of electors in Jhajjar and Mahendragarh districts.

Meanwhile, those who have already announced their candidature have started approaching printers for election-related material such as posters and cards, etc and have been contacting people handling poll campaigns on social media.

Jhajjar and Mahendrgarh are among the 10 districts where the first phase of the poll for the zila parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat will start from October 30.

“I have started the preparations to contest the election for the post of sarpanch immediately after the seat in our village was declared for the general category in a draw of lots held last month. I have now paced up my public outreach programme to connect with maximum voters before filing the nomination,” said Tony, a prospective candidate from Kasar village.

Kuldeep, the outgoing sarpanch of Jahangirpur village here, said some prospective candidates had got their posters printed even before the announcement of the schedule for the election. “Since the post of the block samiti chairman is reserved for the Schedule Castes this time hence, I have decided to fight for it election instead of gram panchayat,” he added.

Krishan, a prospective candidate from Mahendragarh, said the panchayat poll announcement had brought a cheer to the locals who want to contest as they had been waiting for it for a long time. “Some of them are trying to get a feedback from the electors about the future of their candidature by meeting them personally. They will jump into the fray only after they find themselves in a good position,” he added.

Meanwhile with the model code of conduct coming into force, the Mahendragarh police are on their toes. They have issued an appeal to all licence holders to deposit their weapons in the police station concerned without any delay. SP Vikrant Bhushan said the in-charges of the police stations and posts had been directed to ensure that all weapons in their area concerned were deposited before the poll, and act against those failing to follow the orders.

GOING ALL OUT to garner support

A prospective woman candidate from a Jhajjar village has posted a video message on social media, promising to bring beautiful brides for bachelor voters if she is elected as the sarpanch. In the video, she is also seen promising ration cards and toilets built for the needy voters