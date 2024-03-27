To get Gurugram residents to vote, poll booths to be set up in 45 societies

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 26

Gurugram has become the first district in the state to bring polling booths to its residents’ doorstep. Known for being one of the poorest performers in terms of voting, thousands of residents of the Millennium City would have polling booths coming to their own residential societies.

Section 144 imposed Issuing orders under Section 144 of the CrPc, DC Nishant Yadav has asked all arms licence holders in the district to surrender their arms to the nearest police stations or arms dealers.

Those found carrying them around will be penalised. The DC has written a letter to the police asking them to tighten noose around violators and nab those carrying arms.

The security personnel in banks, ATMs and similar places have been exempted. The city has over 6,600 licence owners with 8,599 weapons

The Gurugram administration has so far identified 45 such societies, where polling booths will be set up in common areas or on similar premises in the societies. The booths will not only cater to just a single society but even cluster of societies in the neighbourhood. According to the administration, the residents will just have to take an elevator and reach the booths.

“Gurugram’s urban voters, especially the society and condominium residents, are worst performers in polling. Every elections, they complain about polling booths being far off and are hesitant to go and stand in queues at the booths set up at schools, community centres etc. This year, the Election Commission ordered that the initiative for boosting urban voting must be taken and we are working on it. We are the only district in the state to do so,” said DC Nishant Yadav. Special teams are setting up the infrastructure and sensitising the RWAs about protocols.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the urban Gurugram, especially the areas comprising of high-rises, struggled to achieve even 60 per cent voting percentage.

The move has got thumbs up from the societies as the United Association of New Gurugram (UANG), which comprises around 80 societies, has welcomed the move as earlier, they had to travel between 5km and 7 km to vote.

“This will encourage more people to vote and make the whole election process smoother and more inclusive than ever before. The societies have welcomed the move and we will now ensure that all those eligible reach the polling station,” said Praveen Malik, president, UANG .

In September 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed the Chief Election Officers to identify possible spaces for polling stations at the urban housing societies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While Gurugram is the only district in Haryana to do so.

