To get support for Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda to travel across Haryana

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, August 16

Buoyed by the public response to his programmes, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is now all set to travel the entire length and breadth of Haryana to whip up support for the Congress in the state.

Focussing aggressively on the 90 Assembly seats, his mission is aimed at serving the twin purpose of not only covering all the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies before the General Election slated for May next year is announced but also to do the ground work for the Assembly elections which are due in October next year.

“We will begin these state-wide programmes in September once the monsoon session is over and take all the issues that ail this present BJP-JJP government to the people. I will accompany the state unit chief, Uday Bhan, and we are presently in the process of chalking out a schedule for it. Once the monsoon session, slated for end of August, is over, we plan to visit every Assembly segment and will invite the local leaders from the seat we are visiting,” Hooda said.

Hooda had launched ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ outreach programme aimed at connecting with the public of the Lok Sabha segments from Karnal in October 2021 on the completion of two years of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

While eight constituencies have already been covered, the next programme will be held in Hisar on August 20. The programme for the Rohtak seat will be held after a few months.

