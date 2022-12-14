To identify unregistered pets, MC forms teams

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 13

In order to enforce pet registration effectively, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation has formed special teams to man and raid dog walk areas.

Process to register Submit application at Gurugram Deputy Municipal Commissioner office in Sector 34

Pet owners will be charged Rs 500 registration fee

One has to provide name, gender, breed, colour & age of dog

Documented details of dog’s immunisation (vax card)

Sterilisation certificate if the dog is 4 years old or above

Health certificate from a registered veterinarian

Two passport-size photos of pet and owner’s ID proof

In case it’s a foreign breed, owners need to attach pet book, including name of importer

The teams will be visiting parks, walkways and empty areas where owners frequently take their pets for outing.

The teams will check registration details and vaccination documents of pets and keep tabs on the compliance of other norms, including collars, use of muzzle and poop lifting. The violators would be penalised and unregistered dogs would be taken into custody.

A senior MC official said, “These are not new norms. We are following the Municipal Act and Animal Welfare directives. If one is taking a dog for a walk in public areas, he/she should ensure that it is registered, vaccinated and follow proper safety and hygiene protocols. Our teams will conduct random inspections.”

A few days ago, the MC had taken four dogs, which were not registered and vaccinated, into custody. But, the pets were let off as the owners registered them with the authorities. Locals complained about the cumbersome manual registration process.

Pet owners said, “The Saral app doesn’t provide an option to register dogs. We can only download the form. Either an online provision should be made or special camps be held to register pets.”

Lalit Bhola of Sector 9A said, “The entire process is clumsy and people cannot keep going to the MC office. They need to remove glitches from Saral App and organise camps in societies for the same.” Following the MC orders, many societies have mandated registration of pets along with submission of vaccination records.