To improve 'Swachh' ranking next year, Karnal MC chalks out new plan

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 5

With an aim to secure a place among top 10 cities in Swachh Survekshan 2023, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has chalked out a new sweeping plan and has divided the city into

four zones.

Besides, a work plan to ensure cleanliness has been implemented in five wards, including Ward Nos. 1,2,8,9 and 10. The focus has been laid on door-to-door garbage collection, making main roads and markets litter-free and block sweeping. Apart from this, challans would be issued and fines would be imposed on violators.

As per the KMC officials, the revised plan was appreciated by the Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta during a meeting held in Rohtak on Friday, in which the minister had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to KMC.

Karnal secured 85th position in the 1-10 lakh population category in Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey, In 2021, it slipped to the 86th position from 17 in 2020, which saw a jump from rank 24 in 2019. Karnal was ranked 41st and 65th in Swachh Survekshan 2018 and 2017 surveys, respectively.

“We have divided the city into four zones, and each zone into wards. There would be a four-layered supervision from Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) to the field supervisor in each ward. One in-charge and three field supervisors have been assigned different duties at ground level in each ward,” said Arun Bhargava, DMC. Based on the area and population, tippers have been deplpoyed in each ward to ensure smooth door-to-door lifting of garbage. The field supervisors would monitor tippers physically as well as through GPS,

added Bhargava.

For ensuring litter-free markets and main roads, five to six teams and one tricycle, would carry two reusable plastic bags for collecting waste and ensure lifting of garbage in their designated areas. Once done, a tipper will collect waste from the team members and take it to the processing plant, he added.