To monitor cow smuggling, Nuh police use drones

Gurugram, April 18
The Nuh police on Tuesday surveyed the hideouts of suspects involved in cow smuggling and slaughtering through drones in two villages. Five special task forces have been formed to curb these illegal activities.
On Tuesday, a police team led by Satish Vats, DSP, Firozpur Jhirka, surveyed Agon and Nawli villages with the help of drone cameras.
“The survey of the villages through the drones has created an atmosphere of fear among the criminals. Monitoring with drone cameras will continue,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...