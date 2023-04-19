To monitor cow smuggling, Nuh police use drones

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 18

The Nuh police on Tuesday surveyed the hideouts of suspects involved in cow smuggling and slaughtering through drones in two villages. Five special task forces have been formed to curb these illegal activities.

On Tuesday, a police team led by Satish Vats, DSP, Firozpur Jhirka, surveyed Agon and Nawli villages with the help of drone cameras.

“The survey of the villages through the drones has created an atmosphere of fear among the criminals. Monitoring with drone cameras will continue,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.