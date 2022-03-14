To oust BJP, Bhupinder Singh Hooda targets 'GT Road belt' in Haryana

To oust BJP, Bhupinder Singh Hooda targets 'GT Road belt' in Haryana

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a gathering in Kurukshetra on Sunday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 13

Aiming to return to power, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is concentrating on the “GT Road belt”. He has called upon Congress workers to take a vow to throw the BJP out of the GT Road belt in Haryana.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme here at Thanesar grain market, Hooda said that this belt was instrumental in forming of the BJP government.

“Farmers, commission agents, businessmen and representatives of different communities met me here and they told me about the problems they are facing. All sections of society are unhappy with this government. I am here to tell you how this government came to power. There was only one reason and it was that the ‘GT Road belt’ formed the government in the last Assembly election. We are here to take blessings from this land so that we can start a campaign to throw out this government from this belt,” he said.

Hooda alleged, “Haryana had not seen a more corrupt government in its history. Democracy is in danger today and everyone has to fight the battle together. Every government department is facing shortage of employees today, but the government is not recruiting staff. Despite the big scams, the government is only setting up committees in the name of investigation. Earlier, in a dozen scams including liquor, registry, paddy and recruitment, the government had formed committees but no action has been taken against any person.”

He raised the demand for a medical college in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra.

The former CM raised the issue of Dadupur Nalvi canal and SYL canal and added that there was no mention of SYL in the Haryana Budget.

Elated to see the gathering, Deepender Hooda alleged, “The programme has turned into a rally. The gathering has boosted our confidence. The BJP-JJP government in Haryana has pushed the state to the brink of ruin and it has failed to take any action in different scams. ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ marks the beginning of the struggle to oust the anti-people government of Haryana. Today, the entire state is looking at us. We are two years away from the next elections and I seek your support in the struggle for change.”

Congress leaders Ashok Arora, Geeta Bhukkal, Mewa Singh, Varun Chaudhry and several former MLAs and ministers were also present.

BJP got 22 seats in 2014

  • In the GT Road belt comprising districts of Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat districts and parts of Yamunanagar, Sonepat and Kaithal, the tally of the BJP in the 2019 Assembly elections stood at 14 seats. The number was 22 seats out of 27 in 2014
  • The 22 seats in 2014 contributed significantly to the BJP’s tally of 47 seats, helping it form the first government on its own in the state

The sole reason

The ‘GT Road belt’ formed the govt in the last Assembly election. We are here to take blessings from this land so that we can throw out this govt from this belt. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former CM

