The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has shifted 125 roadside vendors to the Manohar Vending Zone in Jagadhri, making Jagadhri Road from Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk to Jagadhri bus stand a non-vending zone.

On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, the MCYJ authorities allotted booths through draw of lots to the vendors in the vending zone.“Now, no cart of vendors will be allowed on Jagadhri Road. If any vendor is found setting up a vegetable or fast food cart on this road, action will be taken against him,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

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According to information, a meeting of the Town Vending Committee of the MCYJ was held under the chairmanship of the Municipal Commissioner a few days ago to discuss the relocation of street vendors from major intersections and roadsides in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

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At the meeting, it was decided to designate all major intersections as non-vending zones and shift 125 roadside vendors from Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk to Jagadhri bus stand to the Manohar Vending Zone in Jagadhri.

A list of 125 vendors selling vegetables, fruits and fast food on Jagadhri Road was compiled. Essential facilities, including electricity, water and sanitation were also provided in the Manohar Vending Zone.

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Now, under the leadership of Dheeraj Kumar, booths have been allotted to these vendors in the Manohar Vending Zone through a draw of lots.

Dheeraj Kumar said soon, the street vendors on other roads would also be relocated to designated vending zones. “With the relocation of the carts of vendors in the Manohar Vending Zone, there will be no traffic congestion on the Jagadhri Road and the flow of traffic will improve,” said Dheeraj Kumar.

Mahabir Parsad said the presence of street vendors disrupted traffic and created traffic jams at major intersections and roads throughout the twin cities. “The intersections of the twin cities are being designated as non-vending zones to streamline traffic flow. The goal of the MCYJ is not to remove the street vendors, but to improve the city’s infrastructure by providing them with organised spaces,” said Mahabir Parsad.