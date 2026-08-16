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Home / Haryana / To protest is a right, but I-Day no appropriate occasion: Manohar Lal Khattar

To protest is a right, but I-Day no appropriate occasion: Manohar Lal Khattar

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:39 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rides a pillion during the Tiranga Yatra organised by the Karnal BJP unit on Sunday.
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A day after a clash between cops and protesters in Hansi, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said though holding protests and raising demands is a democratic right of citizens, these should not be organised on a national day such as Independence Day.

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“Every citizen has the right to raise their voice and put forward their demands, but they should also consider the appropriate time and occasion for doing so. Staging such a protest on August 15 is not appropriate under any circumstances,” said Khattar.

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The Union minister was in the city to lead a Tiranga Yatra organised by the BJP Karnal unit. A large number of party workers and local residents took part in the yatra, carrying the Tricolour in their hands.

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Khattar also chaired a meeting of sarpanches and prominent people of 40 villages of the district for a detailed discussion on the ongoing development works in the district. “Such regular dialogues are important means of understanding grassroots priorities and public expectations. We discussed the suggestions received during the meeting, with special emphasis on making development works more effective, time-bound and people-oriented,” he added.

Khattar also held a meeting with Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and councillors to review various civic and infrastructure projects in the city.

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