To reclaim top Swachh rank, Rohtak MC launches Rs 37-cr project

After losing the title of the cleanest city of the state last year, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched its long-awaited road sweeping project to improve its ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan.

Advertisement

Under the project, daily sweeping of all main and internal roads will be taken up across the city. Although the Rs 37-crore project, approved for a five-year period, had received clearance from the state authorities some time ago, the private agency that was awarded the tender formally commenced work on Friday.

Advertisement

According to an MC official, around 340 sanitation workers have been deployed to carry out the sweeping operations. In addition, 140 vehicles, including tractor-trolleys and road-sweeping machines, have been pressed into service by a private agency. While a similar road-sweeping exercise had been undertaken in the past, it was stalled due to legal hurdles. The resolution of these issues later paved the way for the fresh tender and execution of the project, he added.

Advertisement

“Although door-to-door garbage collection is already being carried out in all 22 municipal wards, there was an urgent need for systematic road sweeping, as garbage accumulation along major roads raised serious concerns about the city’s sanitation. It also created a poor impression among visitors and commuters passing through the city,” the official added.

The road sweeping project was formally launched at a ceremony organised at Shri Ram Rangshala on Friday. Former minister Manish Grover, Mayor Ram Avtar Valmiki, and MC Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma were among those present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Grover said the initiative would not only help improve the city’s sanitation but also help improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan.

“Initially, the cost of the project was estimated at Rs 43 crore for a five-year period, but it was later revised to Rs 37 crore. While the MC’s own sanitation workers have been handling road cleaning so far, the private agency will now deploy 340 trained workers. This project is indeed crucial for enhancing Rohtak’s performance in the Swachh Survekshan rankings,” said the Mayor.

He added that the MC plans to organise cleanliness competitions across all 22 municipal wards. Under this initiative, cash rewards will be presented to the councillors whose wards emerge as the cleanest during a survey by the MC team.