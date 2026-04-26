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Home / Haryana / To rid twin cities of polythene, MC rolls out cash incentives for staff

To rid twin cities of polythene, MC rolls out cash incentives for staff

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:40 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Municipal Corporation sanitation workers remove polythene and other waste from the roadside.
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The Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has launched a special cleanliness drive to rid the twin cities of polythene waste. It has also announced cash incentives for employees.

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Under the drive, open spaces and roads are being made polythene-free. “The employee, who will collect maximum quantity of polythene, will be given a cash prize of Rs 2,100 and a memento. The second position holder will get Rs 1,100 and the employee, who comes at third spot, will get a cash prize of Rs 500,” said Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

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He added that a complete daily record of polythene collected by the MC employees was being maintained. The collected polythene bags would be sent to the power plant located in Murthal, Sonepat, for electricity generation.

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Under the special drive, teams of sanitation workers, led by Chief Sanitation Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh in zone-1 and CSI Vinod Beniwal in zone-2, are removing polythene and other plastic waste accumulated along main roads, intersections and dividers. “Hundreds of kgs of plastic waste is being collected daily, weighed and stored safely. Later, it will be sent to the Murthal power plant,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

He said the MC was continuously organising special campaigns to remove polythene from public places, besides raising awareness on the issue. Kumar appealed to the public not to use polythene and banned plastic items. “With everyone’s participation, the twin cities can be made polythene-free. People should avoid single-use plastic and polythene in markets and homes. They should adopt cloth or jute bags. Also, people should avoid littering and help maintain the city’s cleanliness,” said Dheeraj Kumar.

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